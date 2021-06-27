Boomers Swing to Series Win

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in five different innings and logged 14 hits in a 10-1 win over the Joliet Slammers to take two-of-three in the road series.

The Boomers wasted no time in taking the lead. Chase Dawson led off the game with a single and stole second before scoring on a two-out single from Nick Ames. Dawson homered to open the third, recording a longball in a second consecutive contest to make the score 2-0. Quincy Nieporte added to his league leading RBI total by doubling home Matt McGarry in the inning and then scored on an RBI single from Angelo Gumbs as the Boomers led 4-0. Schaumburg built the lead to 6-0 before Joliet scored in the bottom of the fourth. Four runs in the sixth put the game out of reach. Nieporte doubled home two more and Gumbs also added an RBI single in the inning.

Orlando Rodriguez threw seven innings to earn his third win of the year, striking out seven. Dawson scored four runs and finished with three hits while driving home three. Nieporte knocked home three while posting a pair of doubles. Schaumburg totaled 14 hits in the sixth game with double-digit runs. The 14 hits marked the 12th time this year with double-digit hits.

The Boomers (16-13) take Monday off before continuing the roadtrip on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Windy City ThunderBolts. LHP Bryan Ketchie (0-0, 10.80) takes the ball for the Boomers while LHP Jake Fisher (1-2, 8.13). The Boomers will return home for Independence Day weekend. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

