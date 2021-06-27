Slammers Can't Keep up with Boomers

June 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - Cameron Aufderheide took the mound to begin the rubber match of the series for the Slammers with the hopes of coming up with a big win against the Boomers. However, the hopes for a series win were dashed in a heavy loss that would end the one game win streak for the Slammers.

The Boomers put a tally on the board right off the bat with an RBI single by Nick Ames to bring in the first run of the game. Schaumburg would extend their lead over Joliet, scoring three more runs in the third with a solo homer from Chase Dawson and an RBI double by Angelo Gumbs. As Luke Becker advanced to first on a fielder's choice, Quincy Nieporte scored an unearned run bringing the score to 5-0

The fourth inning would further the Boomers lead with two more runs scored. Joliet responded in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly by Patrick Causa, bringing home Brylie Ware for the Slammers' first and only run of the game, as the score went to 6-1

In the bottom of the fifth, Dylan Hecht would come to the mound to relieve Cameron Aufderheide. In his time on the mound, Aufderheide would face 21 batters with 6 total strikeouts. The fifth inning would remain scoreless for both sides.

Hecht would only serve one inning on the mound before a pitching change brought Keon Taylor to the mound in the top of the sixth. Hecht had faced 5 batters letting in no runs.

The Boomers pushed their lead to 10-1 in the top of the sixth scoring four more runs. A total of 3 RBI's, two from a Quincy Nieporte double and one on a single from Angelo Gumbs, with one unearned run as Quincy Nieporte crossed the plate. Keon Taylor would only take the hill for one inning before Gerald Bautista came into the game in the top of the seventh. Taylor would see eight batters and toss only one strikeout.

In the top of the ninth inning the Boomers put two more runs up on the board. After coming in on a defensive substitution in the seventh, Alberto Schmidt had an RBI single bringing home Luke Becker. A sacrifice fly by Chase Dawson would score Clint Hardy for the final run of the game.

Today's 12-1 loss would give the visitors the series win and put the Slammers' record at 11-17. The next home game will take place on Friday, July 2nd, the first of a 3 game home series against the Florence Y'alls.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.