Florence Falls in 1-0 Barnburner

July 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-26), presented by Towne Properties, drops a heartbreaker to the Washington Wild Things losing 1-0 in the series finale. This marks the first Y'alls series loss in their last five series.

After a three-hit performance yesterday, the Florence offense battled back with a four-hit showing. Blaze O'Saben nabbed two of the four hits and finished with a 2-for-4 line.

Offensively the Y'alls had one real chance in this game and it came in the top of the eighth. Ed Johnson and Sergio Gutierrez started the inning with a hit and a hit-by-pitch respectively. With two runners on and no outs, it was a clear sacrifice situation for Alberti Chavez. The shortstop proceeded to slash on every pitch delivered to him and grounded into a momentum-killing double play.

The pitching for Florence was spectacular. Starter Reed Smith tossed six innings allowing just one run on five hits and collected five Ks. Unfortunately, he ended the night with his first loss of the season and moves to 4-1 in his first five professional starts. Kent Kylman and Cameron Pferrer each tossed scoreless innings behind him.

Florence will look to rebound when they head north to the Big Apple to open a three-game series against the Boulders. RHP Blake Loubier is set to start for Florence with the first pitch slated for 7 p.m. ET.

