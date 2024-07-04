Titans Use Big Inning Late, Take Series from Boomers

Schaumburg, IL - The Ottawa Titans (28-18) used a six-run eighth inning to defeat the Schaumburg Boomers (27-21) by an 8-6 final on Thursday - spoiling the fourth of July party to take the rubber game of the series.

The Titans got off on the right foot for the second straight night, capitalizing on an error following a fielder's choice to open the scoring. After back-to-back walks to AJ Wright and Jackie Urbaez, rookie right-hander Brendan Knoll (loss, 2-4) saw an easy double play ball rolled off the bat of Jake Guenther - seeing the first out be recorded at second, and an E4 forcing home the opening run on a wild throw.

Tyler Jandron (ND, 5-2) saw the game pull level in the bottom half of the first - as the Boomers got the tying run across on a Christian Fedko sac fly to centre.

After the run in the first, Jandron settled in - seeing the lefty finish his night after six quality innings. Jandon struck out seven, including retiring six of nine Boomers hitters on strikes from the third through the fifth. The lefty also punched out the side in the fifth inning.

Playing to a 1-1 tie, the Titans pulled in front with Christian Ibarra lifting a fly ball to right in the sixth with the bases loaded against Knoll, seeing Aaron Casillas come across to score.

After Jandron's quality start - the Titans turned to Matt Dallas (win, 4-2), who saw the lead evaporate as the Boomers loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh. Tyler Depreta-Johnson gave the home side their first lead of the game with a two-run single down the right-field line - putting the Boomers ahead 3-2. The runs against Dallas spoiled a ten and two-thirds-inning scoreless streak.

The Titans erupted in the eighth to take the lead for good. With a leadoff double aboard, AJ Wright blasted his ninth homer of the season out to left-centre against Knoll - knocking the starter out of the game and giving the Titans the lead back. Later against right-hander Dallas Woolfolk - the Titans connected for three more runs. Jamey Smart notched an RBI single, while Lamar Briggs plated two with a triple, and Taylor Wright scored one with a double.

With Dallas back out for the eighth, the Boomers notched a trio of runs to pull within two. An RBI single from Kyle Fitzgerald knocked the reliever out of the game - seeing Matt Voelker enter with the bases loaded and a man out. A wild pitch and a hit batter with the bases loaded saw the Titans' lead shrink to two. Later in the inning with a pair out, a sinking liner to left from Ty Crittenberger was caught on a beautiful diving catch by Lamar Briggs - saving at least two runs.

In the ninth - Erasmo Piñales (save, 14) walked the leadoff man but tossed up a zero - recording his 14th save of the season and helping the Titans to the series win.

Now, winners of 18 of their last 22, the Titans saw five different players (Jackie Urbaez, Jake Guenther, Jamey Smart, Lamar Briggs, and Aaron Casillas) each record multi-hit games.

Also in the win, the Titans win their second all-time series at Wintrust Field in three tries.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. ET from Slammers Stadium in Joliet, Illinois. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

