Crushers Soak Bolts

July 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the series finale of a three-game set against the Lake Erie Crushers Thursday night in five innings 2-0 at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. The game was canned through five innings due to rain. For the second consecutive night in a row, the ball game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. Crushers (31-17) outfielder Ron Washington doubled with one out. Jack Harris singled, elevating Washington to third base. A passed ball scored the first run and Burle Dixon knocked an RBI groundout making it 2-0 Lake Erie. Windy City (20-29) received a single by Emmanuel Sanchez in the first inning. The ThunderBolts finish off a six game road trip in Washington with a three game series against the Wild Things Fridayat 6:05 CT at Wild Things Ballpark. Windy City (TBA) v Washington (TBA).

