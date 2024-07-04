Phillips, White Lead Otters to Rubber Match Victory

JOLIET, Ill. - Fireworks lit up the sky on Independence Day as the Evansville Otters claimed the rubber match against the Joliet Slammers in a well-rounded 6-2 win at Slammers Stadium.

The win marks the last regular season matchup between the two clubs, and the Otters (19-29) evened the season series at six all with the Slammers (22-26).

Pitching was terrific for the Otters throughout the game. Zach Smith (4-5) earned the win in another quality start. Tossing in six innings, he allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen, Grif Hughes went six-up-six-down with four strikeouts in the seventh and eighth. In the final frame, Jon Beymer and Michael McAvene tag teamed the Slammers, allowing a run but shutting down all hopes of a comeback swiftly for the series victory.

Scoring opened up in the second inning from Joliet, jumping on the board 1-0. Evansville catapulted ahead in the fourth, when Logan Brown hit a two-out two-run homer to right-center field. The Otters held on the rest of the way.

Later in the fifth, Randy Bednar had his first of two extra-base hits tonight, roping a double to left and scoring a run to make it 3-1. He also tripled in the seventh inning and touched home with a Mason White RBI knock.

Dakota Phillips launched a solo home run to right field in the eighth to make it a 5-1 game. It was his first bomb since returning back to the Otters yesterday. The club plated their final run in the ninth inning, when Alec Olund brought home David Mendham with a hit.

In the bottom of the frame, Joliet found rhythm with the bats, but it was too late. Their two hits resulted in a run, but a flyout to left field ended the game and sealed their fate.

The bats totaled 13 hits, led by Phillips and White with three a piece. Bednar also strung together a two-hit game. Alex Adams registered his first professional hit with a double.

The Otters will return to Bosse Field on Friday for a fresh series against the New England Knockouts. It will be the first time the two clubs have ever met, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

