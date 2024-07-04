Big Inning Late Spoils Record Night for Boomers

July 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Before a franchise record crowd of 8,023 on the Fourth of July, the Schaumburg Boomers dropped an 8-6 decision to the Ottawa Titans in the series finale.

Ottawa scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to turn around a 3-2 deficit and held off a late surge from the Boomers to nab the victory. AJ Wright used a wall scraper of a two-run homer to put the visitors ahead. Both teams were able to score runs in the first inning before the starting pitchers engaged in a duel that saw neither team score until a single marker from Ottawa in the top of the sixth. Tyler Depreta-Johnson spanked a two-run opposite field double in the bottom of the seventh to give the Boomers a momentary 3-2 before the six runs in the eighth.

Christian Fedko opened the bottom of the eighth with a single. Kyle Fitzgerald plated the first run with an RBI single. The second run of the inning scored on a wild pitch as the Ottawa pitching staff uncorked three wild ones in the frame. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases for Alec Craig, who was hit by a pitch to force home the final run of the inning. Craig represented the go-ahead run but Ottawa was able to escape and take the series.

Brendan Knoll recorded the longest start of the season by a pitcher for the Boomers but was unfortunately hit with the loss. Knoll worked 7.1 innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits. Schaumburg drew nine walks in the defeat and notched eight hits. Craig reached base five times with a double, three walks and a hit by pitch.

The Boomers (27-21) hit the road for the next six games beginning with three this weekend in St. Louis against the Gateway Grizzlies. The opener of the series is at 6:30pm on Friday night with RHP Jackson Hickert (4-1, 5.92) slated to start opposite RHP Collin Sullivan (4-3, 4.34). The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

