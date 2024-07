Boulders Rally to Stop Skid

July 4, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The Boulders stopped their season high four-game losing streak, holding off Trois-Rivières (27-19), 9-8, thanks to a six-run sixth inning.

New York (29-16) trailed 4-0 before RF Casey Dana drilled a two-out tworun HR in the bottom of the fourth off Aigles reliever Didier Vargas (1-4 / 4.0 IP, 6 R, 8 H, 1 BB, 5 K), then grabbed the lead for the first time in the series two innings later, highlighted by four singles, a walk, and a combined three RBI for CF Isaac Bellony and C Marshall Awtry.

Les Aigles - looking for their eighth straight win - got a three-run HR in the seventh from CF Raphael Gladu to close within 8-7, before the Boulders scratched out a huge insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

RHP Garrett Cooper (4-1 / 6.0 IP, 4 R , 7 H, 2 BB, 1 K) picked up the win, while RHP Colton Easterwood recorded his first save of the season, stranding the tying and go-ahead runners on base with the help of two highlight-reel grabs in foul territory by C Joe DeLuca.

The Boulders will look to earn a four-game split tomorrow (Thursday) as they wrap up the four-game series, with first pitch on Independence Day scheduled for 6:05 pm EDT.

- Written by Garrett Escala

- Edited by Marc Ernay

