Five Runs After the Eighth Lead to 7-5 Win

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rallied late, scoring five runs in the last two innings to win 7-5 over Fayetteville and keep their playoff hopes afloat while at Segra Stadium Saturday night.

The bats were buzzing in the ninth. Omar Hernandez started things off with a one out walk. Next, Brett Squires put runners on the corners and kept the inning alive with a two out single to right. With Austin Charles at the dish, Squires stole second and then Charles laced an 0-2 double down the line to plate Hernandez and Squires and give Columbia their first lead of the ballgame.

The Fireflies tied the game in the top of the eighth. Omar Hernandez got things started on the first pitch of the inning with a flair to center field to place him at first. With one out, Brett Squires drew a walk to set the table. Austin Charles singled to score Hernandez and put the tying run on the base paths for Lizandro Rodriguez. Rodriguez slapped a double off the left-center wall to plate Squires and Charles and tie the game 5-5.

Cooper McKeehan (W, 6-1) grabbed the ball from Nicholas Regalado in the seventh and let an inherited runner score, but was lights out after, spinning 2.2 scoreless to keep Columbia in the game.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the third. After Levi Usher drew a walk, Jean Ramirez smashed his second homer of the season over the right field wall to cut Fayetteville's lead to 3-2.

The Woodpeckers immediately answered though. Dauri Lorenzo singled to lead off the home half of the fourth and then Yamal Encarnacion roped a double down the left field line to score Lorenzo and push Fayetteville's lead to 4-2.

Zach Cole hurt the Fireflies again to start the game. Today, he was walked to lead-off the game, advanced to second on a ground out, stole third and came around on a throwing error from catcher Omar Hernandez to break the scoreless tie.

Fayetteville added on with a pair in the second frame. Jackson Loftin led the inning off with a base knock and came around on a Dauri Lorenzo single to center field. After Yamal Encarnacion reached on a fielder's choice, John Garcia doubled to set up Leosdany Molina with a sacrifice fly to center field to give Fayetteville a 3-0 lead.

David Sandlin was able to settle down after allowing three runs in the first two innings, finishing the game with five innings of work, allowing four runs (only three earned) and punching out four batters before handing the ball off to the bullpen.

Columbia closes out their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm at Segra Stadium. Columbia turns to RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-2, 3.73 ERA) and Fayetteville counters with RHP Nolan DeVos (2-1, 2.27 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where we'll have a special appearance from Larry Doby Jr. amongst others and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

