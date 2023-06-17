Fascia's Three-Hit Night Lifts Hillcats to Victory Over Charleston

The Lynchburg Hillcats used two separate three-run innings to down the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday night by a score of 6-3 at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats picked up a three-hit performance from Zac Fascia as he scooped up two doubles and a single in the victory. Austin Peterson picked up his second win of the season and Tomas Reyes earned the save after allowing the tying run to get to the dish in the ninth.

Charleston struck first in the first inning as Ryan Spikes drove home Xavier Isaac on a grounder. Charleston has scored first in each of the first five games of this series.

The Hillcats stormed back in the bottom of the second inning as they put together their first three run inning of the night. Pres Cavenaugh brought home Jose Devers on a slow roller to first that he beat out for an infield single. Then back-to-back doubles, one by Fascia and the other by Lexer Saduy, put two more runs on the board as the Hillcats led 3-1.

John Diaz creeped the RiverDogs a little closer as he doubled on a fly ball over the head of Pres Cavenaugh to drive home Cooper Kinney.

Then in the fifth, Lynchburg would erupt for three more as doubles from Robert Lopez and Jose Devers drove home a pair of runs. Cavenaugh would plate a second RBI as he drove home Devers on a single to center.

Charleston would strike once more in the sixth as Xavier Isaac blasted a solo shot off of Reny Artiles to inject a bit of life into the RiverDogs. However, that would be as close as they would get with Artiles and Reyes combining to shut down the final three innings of the ballgame.

The final game of the series will take place on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium with the Hillcats looking to win the season series.

