Offensive Fireworks Lead Salem to Friday Night Win

June 17, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - For the second consecutive night, the Salem Red Sox are winners over the Delmarva Shorebirds. Led by a 12 hit performance, the Red Sox down the Shorebirds 10-6 on a firework Friday in Salem.

It was slow out of the game for the Red Sox as starting pitcher, Jose Ramiriez, struggled pitching three and two thirds innings, giving up nine hits with a home run and five earned runs, while walking two and striking out four. After scoring a pair of runs in the second, one in the third, and another two in the top of the fourth, the Shorebirds led 5-0 heading into the home half.

That is when things started to fall into place for the Red Sox. Salem rallied, dropping a five piece in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at five. Allan Castro led off with a single and Luis Ravelo reached on an error. Abraham Liendo followed them up with a single on a line drive to left, scoring Castro. Endorse Lira got in on the party with a base hit, scoring Ravelo, while Liendo was thrown out at the plate. Lyonell James kept it going with a base knock and Alexis Hernandez caught fire with his first Single-A hit, scoring Lira. Claudio Simon reached on a fielder's choice that brought James home. A pickoff attempt that trickled away allowed Alexis Hernandez to get aggressive on the base paths and come home to score and tie the game.

That was only the beginning of the action. Both teams scored a run a piece again in the fifth, tying the game at six apiece in the back and forth battle.

After back to back strikeouts retired the Shorebirds in the top of the sixth, the Red Sox pulled away in the home half, putting up three runs of their own to take a 9-6 lead. Alexis Hernandez drove in a run with his second hit of the night and Juan Chacon smashed his way out of a 0-21 slump with his second hit of the night... an RBI triple in true "Lil Papi" fashion. Cutter Coffey capped it off with a double to score Chacon.

The Red Sox added a run of insurance in the eighth and held Delmarva scoreless in the final four innings of the game. Caleb Bolden slammed the door shut snagging the save with a two inning, five strikeout outing. Player of the game honors went to Alexis Hernandez for his two for three, two RBI night, on top of his leaping grab at the wall in right field. The Red Sox and the Shorebirds battle again tomorrow evening (Country Night) at 6:05 PM and Sunday (Father's Day) at 3:05 PM.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 7:06 PM

Time of Game: 2:34

