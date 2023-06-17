Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.17 at Fayetteville

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 5:05 contest against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium. Righty David Sandlin (4-1, 3.19 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Tyler Guilfoil (1-1, 2.08 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where we'll have a special appearance from Larry Doby Jr. amongst others and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

NO LANE FOR VICTORY IN COLUMBIA'S 4-3 LOSS: The Fireflies sent the tying run home in the top of the ninth, but Daniel Vazquez was tagged out by Sandro Gaston as Columbia fell 4-3 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Friday night in Fayetteville. Columbia got on the board in the sixth. After Dionmy Salon slapped a one out single to get aboard, Brennon McNair lifted a double off the center field, scoring Salon from first to bring the score to 4-1. The rally continued in the seventh. The Fireflies loaded the bases after Lizandro Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, Roger Leyton reached on a throwing error from the reliever Jose Nodal and Daniel Vazquez walked. Dionmy Salon hit a two out RBI single to bring in Rodriguez to make the score 4-2 and then Erick Peña legged out an infield single that plated Leyton to bring Columbia within one.

SIMPING FOR SQUIRES: This season, Brett Squires holds the Carolina League's third-longest on-base streak, a 22-game stretch from April 20-May 14 where Columbia's first baseman reached base safely 40 times. He's also the holder of the League's fourth-longest active on-base streak. The Oklahoma-product has reached base in 13-straight games, dating back to June 2. During that run, Squires has a .389 on-base percentage and has scored eight runs for Columbia. He now has the ninth-best on-base percentage in the Carolina League, a .387 mark on the campaign.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last four outings, spanning 17.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.56 ERA across his first 10 outings and he has punched out 39 hitters in 34.2 innings.

PINNACLE PITCHERS: The Fireflies arms have been hot this year. After allowing only two earned runs across their last 39 innings, the Fireflies pitching staff now has the second-best ERA of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball, a 3.05 mark that is .01 behind the Down East Wood Ducks. The Fireflies have had had a top-5 team ERA all season long, but really pushed over the top this last weekend where David Sandlin and Mauricio Veliz didn't allow an earned run to score in 12 innings to pace the club.

SUPER SANDLIN: David Sandlin has been on a roll his last few outings. He has worked back-to-back quality starts and has allowed three runs in his last 13 innings (2.08 ERA). During that stretch, Sandlin also has 19 punchouts, which has allowed him to climb back to the top of the League's strikeout leaderboard. The Fireflies are also 8-3 in his 11 starts this season. He added another feather to his cap Monday when he earned his first Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award after his seven scoreless innings of work Friday.

WILY WALLACE: Last night, Chase Wallace gave up his first run of the season. Columbia's reliever has been on fire across his first five outings this year though, maintaining a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings while fanning six opposing hitters.

THE SCOOP: Last night the Fireflies lost 4-3 to the Woodpeckers and Myrtle Beach took home another victory against Fredericksburgto increase their lead to three games with six games remaining in the first half. This week, the Fireflies head to Fayetteville to play the 24-33 Woodpeckers and Myrtle Beach has a tilt at home vs Fredericksburg.

