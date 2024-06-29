Five Run First Inning Sinks RailCats

(Gary, IN) Back at the Steel Yard for another matchup against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The RailCats had been defeated the day before 9-0 and it was time for Gary to start their pitcher of the week, Peyton Long. The Goldeyes started Landen Bourassa, a starter that was coming off his fourth straight quality start.

Long had a disastrous start to the game. The Goldeyes got him at the jump by scoring five runs on six hits, scoring the first run two batters into the game. Andy Armstrong drove in the fifth run with a single. Long lasted four more innings, allowing no runs.

With some work to do, the 'Cats responded in the bottom of the second. With a couple of singles, Jose Contreras belted a pitch from Bourassa for a three-run home run to get the RailCats back into the game. The next inning, Marcos Gonzalez recorded an RBI by having Gio Diaz crossed the dish.

The RailCats had several tries to tie the game but could never capitalize, the Goldeyes scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth with no hits. In the ninth, Winnipeg broke the RailCats back and tacked on three more runs, two from Ramon Bramasco's single.

The final in today's game was 10-4 and the RailCats dropped the series with one more matchup to go. The finale is a matchup of Tai Tiedemann and Colton Eastman with the Family Funday slated to begin around 2:00 at the Steel Yard. Sunday is also Bark in the Park where fans can bring in man's best friend into the stadium.

The finale will be being broadcasted onto AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

