Goldeyes Open Series by Shutting Out RailCats

June 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-23) shut out the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard Friday evening.

Southpaw Travis Seabrooke (W, 2-1) went seven innings for the Goldeyes and allowed just three hits, lowering his earned run average to 2.42. Ryder Yakel pitched the final two innings and struck out five of the seven batters he faced.

Winnipeg got to Gary SouthShore (18-26) starter Carlos Sanabria (L, 0-8) in the opening inning, taking a 2-0 lead. Third baseman Ramón Bramasco came in on designated hitter Miles Simington's ground out to shortstop before catcher Rob Emery singled to centre field to drive in left fielder Roby Enríquez.

In the top of the fourth the Goldeyes extended their lead to 3-0 when centre fielder Keshawn Lynch brought second baseman Dayson Croes home with a base hit.

A four-run sixth by Winnipeg put them ahead 7-0. Croes crossed the plate on single an infield single by shortstop Andy Armstrong before Enríquez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing in first baseman Jake McMurray. Finally, Simington doubled to left field to drive in Lynch and Armstrong.

The Goldeyes tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth inning when Bramasco singled in Croes and McMurray to make the score 9-0.

"That looked like the team we saw a couple of weeks ago, that was on a run of dominant starting pitching and could push some runs across when they were given a chance to," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "At the end of the day, starting pitching really set the tone and you have to give Travis all the credit for that."

The series continues Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CDT with Landen Bourassa (3-3, 2.76 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. Fellow right-hander Peyton Long (2-3, 4.05 ERA) is expected to start for the RailCats. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:15 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park.

