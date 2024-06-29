Birds Fall to Kane County in Clash of Division Leaders

June 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries' winning streak was snapped at four games Saturday night as Kane County topped the Birds 13-6 at the Bird Cage.

The Cougars built a 5-0 lead before Jordan Barth belted a solo homerun with two outs in the second inning. Kane County added three more runs in the top of the third but Trevor Achenbach responded with a two-run homerun in the fourth and Spencer Sarringar added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The Cougars scored three times in the sixth inning to rebuild a seven-run lead before the Birds struck back with two runs in the seventh via a Sarringar RBI triple and a wild pitch. But the Cougars added two more runs in the top of the ninth to pull away and even the three-game series.

Hunter Clanin led the way offensively with three hits as the Canaries dip to 26-16 overall. The two teams will wrap up their interdivisional series Sunday at 1:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.