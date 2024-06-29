Birds Fall to Kane County in Clash of Division Leaders
June 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries' winning streak was snapped at four games Saturday night as Kane County topped the Birds 13-6 at the Bird Cage.
The Cougars built a 5-0 lead before Jordan Barth belted a solo homerun with two outs in the second inning. Kane County added three more runs in the top of the third but Trevor Achenbach responded with a two-run homerun in the fourth and Spencer Sarringar added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Cougars scored three times in the sixth inning to rebuild a seven-run lead before the Birds struck back with two runs in the seventh via a Sarringar RBI triple and a wild pitch. But the Cougars added two more runs in the top of the ninth to pull away and even the three-game series.
Hunter Clanin led the way offensively with three hits as the Canaries dip to 26-16 overall. The two teams will wrap up their interdivisional series Sunday at 1:05pm.
