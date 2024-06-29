Big First Inning Paces Goldeyes to Victory in Gary

June 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GARY, IN - On the strength of a five-run first inning, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-23) defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 10-4 at U.S. Steel Yard Saturday. The visiting team has now won all five meetings between the two clubs this season.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead two batters into the ballgame when first baseman Roby Enríquez doubled into the left field corner to bring third baseman Ramón Bramasco around to score. After second baseman Dayson Croes drove in Enríquez with a sacrifice fly to centre field, right fielder Braxton Turner notched the first runs batted in of his professional career with a two-run single to shallow right field. Catcher Rob Emery and designated hitter Miles Simington scored on the play, and it was 4-0 Winnipeg. Finally, shortstop Andy Armstrong lined a single to left field to score left fielder Keshawn Lynch and extend the lead to five runs.

Gary SouthShore (18-27) pulled to within two in the bottom of the second inning on a three-run home run to right-centre field off the bat of left fielder José Contreras.

The RailCats then cut the Goldeyes' lead to one in their next at-bat, when second baseman Gio Díaz scored on shortstop Marcos González's single to left field, but it would be all Goldeyes from that point on.

Winnipeg scored a pair of runs in the sixth. First, centre fielder Cadyn Schwabe was caught in a rundown between third and home after Bramasco hit into a fielder's choice but was able to elude the tag of catcher Guillermo Quintana. Then Bramasco beat the throw to the plate after Enríquez grounded into a fielder's choice to make the score 7-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, Armstrong drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in Simington before Bramasco singled up the middle to drive in Lynch and Turner to make the score 10-4.

Landen Bourassa (W, 4-3) went seven innings for the Goldeyes, allowing four runs - all earned - on nine hits. He struck out four. Tasker Strobel and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson each contributed an inning of scoreless relief.

Peyton Long (L, 2-4) started for the RailCats and gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings of work.

Bramasco had three RBIs for Winnipeg, with Enríquez, Turner, and Armstrong each driving in a pair. Simington went four-for-four at the plate.

Schwabe was signed earlier Saturday. The 23-year-old appeared in five games for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earlier this month. Born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he is the first native of the Peace Garden State to play for the Goldeyes in the team's 31-season history. His father Jason is originally from Winnipeg.

The series concludes Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CDT with right-hander Colton Eastman (2-7, 6.98 ERA) making the start for Winnipeg. Gary SouthShore will counter with Tai Tiedemann (3-4, 5.55 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 1:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.