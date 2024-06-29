Monarchs Game Saturday Postponed, Doubleheader Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Saturday night's game between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Cleburne Railroaders has been postponed due to field conditions after severe rain early Saturday morning.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. First pitch of the first game will take place at 1 p.m. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings in accordance with American Association rules.

Fans with tickets to any postponed Monarchs game can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.

The Monarchs worked throughout Saturday morning and afternoon doing everything possible to get the field ready. The decision was made to postpone Saturday's game well in advance of the scheduled first pitch to give fans as much notice as possible.

For more updates, head to MonarchsBaseball.com and follow the Monarchs on social media.

