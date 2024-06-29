'Dogs' Big Fifth Evens Series

June 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Saltdogs' bats came alive in the fifth inning with a five-spot clearing the way to a 7-3 win over Lake Country in game two.

INF Drew Devine recorded two hits including a bases-clearing, three-run double in the fifth. He also made four defensive plays to cut down runs and hits.

OF Aaron Takacs homered for the third time this season as part of a three-hit night. His team-leading RBI total climbs to 29 on the year.

RHP Foster Pace threw 5.0 innings in his second start since coming off of the injured list surrendering five hits, and two runs which were both earned, no walks, and striking three batters.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the top of the first after loading the bases with no outs and INF Dakota Conners would come in to score on a passed ball.

In the bottom half, Lake Country took the lead for the first time with a two-run homer.

INF Luke Roskam leveled the game at two with an RBI double that scored Conners from first.

In the fifth, the Saltdogs posted five runs in the fifth and it all started with Takacs' solo homer to right field. INF Alex Baeza would chip in with a sacrifice fly scoring Roskam. Devine then hit a double down the left-field line scoring all three runners.

The Dockhounds scored one more time in the bottom of the ninth and that would be it as Lincoln evened up the series at a game a piece.

The rubber match between the Saltdogs and the Dockhounds is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.