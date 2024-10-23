Five Lancers Selected to NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch

October 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - Five Omaha Lancer players are featured by NHL Central Scouting in their 24-25 Preliminary Players To Watch. These players are Kam Hendrickson, David Hruby, Mikhail Katin, Gleb Seymonov and Nick Sykora. Additionally affiliate goaltender Ryan Cameron who currently plays for the Long Island Gulls U18 team and is a Boston College commit was also featured.

Kam Hendrickson is a second year goaltender for the Lancers committed to the University of Connecticut. Through 4 games this season, Hendrickson is 2-2 with 1 shutout an 0.894 save percentage and 2.64 goals allowed average. "Kam is a very competitive athletic goalie with a high hockey IQ who brings compete every single day."

David Hruby comes to Omaha from Prague, Czechia. Hruby previously played for HC Sparta Prague U20 where he notched 20 points in 23 games played. "David is a forward that brings good side to our line with a skillset that allows him to play multiple spots in the lineup."

Mikhail Katin joined the Lancers last season via trade. His impact has been felt as a strong versatile presence on the blue line. "Mikhail is a physical defenseman that brings really good size and compete who hasn't even come close to reaching his ceiling as a player."

Gleb Seymonov is a new face to Omaha, coming on board recently after last season with Spartak Moscow U17 where he put up 37 points in 23 games played."Gleb is a forward that brings good skillset with a power forward element and plays well in all three zones."

Last but certainly not least is Nick Sykora. Sykora is explosive on the forecheck and has taken his game to new heights this season. Recently, Skyora had a career night with a record four goal performance on Oct. 13."Nick is a dynamic forward with a great release and you can tell he comes from and NHL Background the way he studies the game."

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held on dates to be determined in the Summer of 2025.

