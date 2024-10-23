Long Awaited Home Opener Arrives as Jacks Battle Steel

October 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Already the third week in which the Jacks take on the Steel, though this time around marks the first time this season the Jacks will take to the ice at Trinity Health Arena. The season opening 9-game road trip saw the Jacks finish with a 3-game winning streak while the Steel enter week 6 riding a 5-game losing streak. Through the first two meetings the Steel have won both games. Once in a shootout (3-2, 9/27) and once in overtime (2-1, 10/05).

The Match up

One of the Eastern Conference's top rivalries, The Lumberjacks and Steel meet for the third time this season. So far, the battle has been tight between the two squads with both games needed extra time to find a winner. A different vibe from last season when the Jacks were a perfect 7-0 against their cross-lake opponent.

It's all about the goal tending for both of these teams in the early portion of the season. Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) has been one of the hottest goalies in the USHL ranking top 5 in wins (4), goals against average (1.65), save percentage (.936), and shutouts (2). His running mate Stephen Peck (New York, NY) has played well too leading to a top 20 role in the league.

Chicago's goal tending room features Jack Parsons, who spent the previous two seasons in Plymouth with the USA Hockey NTDP, and Louka Cloutier who backstopped a second half heater for the Steel last year. Though the wins haven't been flowing for the Steel as of late it's been their goal tending that keeps them in games.

Outside of the crease the teams match up nicely. Both squads feature a pair of tenders that have been effective through the start of the season. Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) leads the Jacks with 8 points which is good for 3rd among USHL rookies. He's joined by Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) who hasn't had the same production on the score sheet but has provided some much-needed size and physicality in the Muskegon lineup.

Chicago meanwhile has Adam Valentini on the front end with 5 points in 11 games, and Callum Croskery on the back with 3 points as a member of the Steel defensive core.

About Last Weekend

It was a tale of two teams in week 5. The Jacks picked up a pair of commanding wins over the USA Hockey NTDP Under-17 Team on the road while the Steel dropped all three of their games over the weekend.

For the Jacks, Friday night was the jump start they needed in the offensive zone. A 7-2 win over the 17's featured 6 different goal scorers. Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) led the way with 2 goals and an assist in his USHL debut while Lawrence, Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT), Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SK), and Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) each picked up 2 assist nights.

Saturday brought another win for the Jacks, and another shutout for Gadzhiev. The 4-0 win was a dominant showing for Muskegon holding the 17's to just 13 shots in 60 minutes. Four different Lumberjacks found the back of the net to help extend the win streak to 3 games to end the season opening 9 game road trip.

Chicago played a home and home series against the Madison Capitols on Friday and Saturday night before welcoming the Des Moines Buccaneers to the Fox Valley Ice Arena on Sunday. The weekend started with a nightmare of a game for the Steel falling 10-2 to the Capitols before Saturday brought a closer contest. Despite keeping the score close the Steel took the series sweep from Madison by a score of 6-2. Then, on Sunday looking to right the ship against a struggling opponent the Steel took on the Buccaneers. They held the lead through two periods but fell by a final score of 5-4 for their 5th straight loss.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: CAMERON AUCOIN

Most improved player awards can sometimes have a negative connotation, but in the case of Cameron Aucoin the Jacks have found a young defenseman that has taken his high skill level and turned it into quality play every single night.

A native of Hinsdale, IL Aucoin comes from a hockey family. His dad, Adrian, played 18 seasons in the NHL. His older brother Kyle was a Lumberjack (2020-21), and his younger brother Kaden is one of the top 2009 birth year players in North America.

Cameron just saw his name listed by the NHL Central Scouting Department in the Players to Watch List. In large part to his growth over the past season as a member of the Lumberjacks. Now 9 games into his sophomore season in the league Cameron among the league lead in points for defenseman with 5.

Over the Airwaves

Every Lumberjacks game can be found on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey with Voice of the 'Jacks Ezra Gennello. Fans can also join Ezra on the free radio feed on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

30 minutes to puck drop every game day the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Pregame Show takes place on Facebook Live.

Upcoming Games

Fri. October 25 | 7:00 pm ET | vs Chicago Steel

Sat. October 26 | 6:00 pm ET | vs Chicago Steel

Fri. November 1 | 7:05 pm ET | at Cedar Rapids

Sat. November 2 | 7:05 pm ET | at Cedar Rapids

