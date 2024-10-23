Four Capitols Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List

October 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







NHL Central Scouting unveiled their 2025 Preliminary Players to Watch List on Wednesday. The Capitols are proud to have four players on that list this season.

Caleb Heil is in his first season with Madison after spending parts of the previous two years with Sioux Falls. He was listed as a "W" on the list, which means that he is a projected 6th or 7th round grade. In five games with the team, Heil has a 4-0-0-1 record and a 2.56 goals against average.

Sam Kappell was also listed as a "W" on the preliminary rankings. Kappell was selected first overall by Madison in the 2023 Phase I Draft. He has played in 43 USHL games since then, including nine this season.

Ryker Lee was listed as a "B" on the watch list, which means they are projecting him as a 2nd or 3rd round selection in next summer's draft. Lee enters play this weekend tied for the team lead in points with ten on the season. This puts him in a tie for third in the league, one back of first place. He was originally selected by Madison in the 2022 Phase I Draft.

Mason Moe was also listed as a "B" on the preliminary rankings. Moe was Madison's second round selection in the 2023 Phase I Draft. He has gotten more and more recognition recently with him playing a weekend with the USNTDP U18's. In his two games against NCAA Division I competition, Moe registered a three goals, all against Robert Morris in a 3-2 victory.

Along with the four active Capitols on the roster, we would also like to recognize affiliated defenseman Nolen Geerdes who was listed as a W on the list as well.

