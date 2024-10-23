USHL Paces NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List

NHL Central Scouting published its preliminary players to watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft featuring 96 players with USHL ties. Of that group, 64 players are on active USHL rosters, 26 are on affiliate lists and six are former USHL players in the NCAA.

A Rating: 1st-round candidate

B Rating: 2nd/3rd-round candidate

C Rating: 4th/5th-round candidate

W Rating: 6th/7th-round candidate

William Moore (NTDP/Boston College) and Charlie Trethewey (NTDP/Boston University) received A-ratings, as well as former USHL players James Hagens (NTDP/Boston College), Logan Hensler (NTDP/Wisconsin) and Cullen Potter (NTDP/Arizona State). Fourteen players received B ratings and 28 received C ratings.

The USHL averaged four players per team, more than any other singular development league in North America. The NTDP paced the league with 19 players on its active roster, followed by the Omaha Lancers (5), Chicago Steel (4), Des Moines Buccaneers (4), Dubuque Fighting Saints (4), Madison Capitols (4), Muskegon Lumberjacks (4), Sioux City Musketeers (4), Waterloo Black Hawks (4) and Youngstown Phantoms (4).

Each USHL team has an active player or player on its affiliate list represented on the players to watch list.

