5 Lumberjacks Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings

October 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







TORONTO, ON, CAN - Wednesday afternoon the NHL Central Scouting Department released its players to watch list for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Among players listed were 5 players with ties to the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Four of the Lumberjacks listed are on the current roster in the USHL. Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL) is in his second season in Muskegon after signing a tender agreement in March of 2023. Since joining the Jacks Aucoin has seen more growth in his game than maybe anybody else in the lineup. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, he recorded 9 points in 47 games played. This year in just 9 games Aucoin already has 5 points and ranks within the top 5 of USHL defenseman with 5 assists. On the preliminary watch list Aucoin was given a late round projection. Following his junior hockey career, Aucoin is committed to play college hockey in the BIG10 at the University of Notre Dame.

The next Lumberjack on the watch list is Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE). Another second year Lumberjack, Nestrasil made his way to Muskegon from Czechia in late January of this year. Similar to Aucoin, Nestrasil is benefitting from his second season in the USHL. During the 2023-2024 season he was held off the scoresheet in 11 games played but has picked up a goal and three assists for 4 points through 9 games this season. Nestrasil is also ranked as a late round projection and is committed to play NCAA College Hockey in the Hockey East Conference at UMass Amherst.

Nick Koering (Eden Prairie, MN) finds his name among those listed as well. A first year Lumberjack, Nick has a similar play style to his older brother and former Jack, Ryan. Nick plays with a bit more edge to his game than Ryan, but still provides quality play on the defensive side of the puck. Following his junior hockey career Nick will join Ryan at Colorado College where he will play college hockey in the NCHC.

The final current Lumberjack to be ranked is also the newest Lumberjack. Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SK) joined the team earlier this month and is projected to be selected anywhere between the first and third rounds. Despite being born and raised in Slovakia, Luka has been playing in Sweden over the previous three seasons. Now in the USHL Luka has 2 points in 2 games as a member of the Jacks defensive core.

The lone player on the Lumberjacks affiliate roster to be named is goaltender Samuel Doyon-Cataquiz (Falls Church, VA). Currently, Doyon-Cataquiz is in his second year at the Bishop Kearney School where he plays with the BK selects. Over the past two seasons at the 18U AAA level he holds a 17-13-0 record with a 2.03 GAA, a .902 save percentage, and 3 shutouts in 31 games played. Doyon-Cataquiz is committed to play college hockey at Quinnipiac University in the ECAC.

United States Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

