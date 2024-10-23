Four Current Hawks on Wednesday's NHLCS List

Waterloo, Iowa - National Hockey League Central Scouting named four Waterloo Black Hawks to their 2025 NHL Draft "Players to Watch List" released today.

Forwards Matthew Lansing, Brendan McMorrow, and Jesse Orlowsky, plus defenseman Brady Peddle each drew attention. Lansing's initial "C" grade suggests he is a candidate to be chosen in the fourth or fifth round next summer. McMorrow, Orlowsky, and Peddle each drew "Watch" designations, indicating that league scouts believe they are contenders for the sixth or seventh round.

In August, Lansing garnered some additional viewing time while representing the United States during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Tournament. He scored four goals during five games at the competition, helping Team USA to a fourth-place finish. So far with the Black Hawks in 2024/25, Lansing has two goals in 10 games. Last season, the Quinnipiac recruit played in 11 Waterloo regular season and two playoff games.

McMorrow has six points (four goals, two assists) for Waterloo. He joined the Hawks after two seasons with the National Team Development Program. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native has already produced a pair of two-goal games for the Black Hawks: September 22 versus the NTDP and October 4th against the Des Moines Buccaneers. McMorrow is committed to the defending NCAA National Champion Denver Pioneers.

Orlowsky was Lansing's Hlinka Gretzky Cup teammate, notching a goal and two assists during that competition. He has played in six Waterloo games so far this season and collected his first assist last weekend in Fargo. Orlowsky is +2. He will play college hockey at Harvard.

Michigan State recruit Brady Peddle has been in the lineup for all 10 Black Hawks games this season. His first USHL point was a power play assist against the Tri-City Storm on October 13th. The Nova Scotia native came to Waterloo via the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft; the Hawks selected him during the third round.

In addition, Waterloo affiliate Kale Dach was also noted as a "Watch" prospect. This season, Dach is playing as a member of the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Last summer, former Black Hawk John Mustard was chosen during the third round of the NHL Draft (67th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks. He had been tabbed as a "Watch" prospect in the NHLCS October list. Hawks alumnus Patrick Geary was also a 2024 NHL Draft selection following his freshman season at Michigan State. Since the 2020 NHL Draft, 13 Black Hawks players have been selected before, during, or after their Waterloo careers.

The Hawks return to home ice on Friday versus the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. It's a Family 4-Pack game with four tickets, four chuck-a-pucks, and $32 worth of concession vouchers available in a $72 package. Visit waterlooblackhawks.com to order.

