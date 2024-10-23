Two Stars Appear on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings

October 23, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars defensemen Jacob Rombach and Ethan Weber have appeared on the 2024-25 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings, revealed on Wednesday afternoon. Rombach received a 'B' rating, projecting as a second or third round draft pick. Weber received a 'W' rating, indicating a sixth or seventh round draft pick.

Rombach, 17, is in his second season with the Stars and has played in 68 regular-season games over the last two seasons. He recorded 9 points (3+6) in 59 games last season and has 2 points (0+2) in 9 games this season. Rombach appeared in five games in the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs and added two assists.

The Minnesota commit suited up for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past August and recorded two assists in five games. Rombach recorded 19 points (9+10) in 26 games at Spring Lake High School in 2022-23.

Weber, 17, is in his second full season in the Capital City and has suited up 65 times over the last three regular seasons. He has one assist in nine games this season after recording 6 points (2+4) in 54 games last season. Weber appeared in two games as an affiliate in late December 2023.

The Penn State commit recorded 23 points (7+16) in 51 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U AAA team in 2022-23. He spent the previous three seasons in the Los Angeles Kings AAA program, most notably posting 41 points (21+20) in 63 games in 2021-22.

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place next summer in Los Angeles. Four players with ties to the Lincoln Stars were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft and 55 players have been selected since the team was founded in 1996.

