First Time at Home for Son
Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 1, 2025
- Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for September FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Nine Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for September FIFA Window - Atlanta United FC
- San Diego FC Defeats LAFC 2-1 at BMO Stadium to Sweep Season Series - San Diego FC
- Seattle Defeats Inter Miami CF 3-0 to Win Leagues Cup 2025 in Front of Record Crowd - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Finishes Runner up in Leagues Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Falls 2-1 to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Partners with KYPA 1230 AM Los Angeles for Korean-Language Radio Broadcasts for Remainder of 2025 Season
- LAFC to Host San Diego FC in Key Western Conference Match-Up on Sunday, August 31 at 7:45 PM
- LAFC Midfielder Igor Jesus to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season
- Maxime Chanot Announces Retirement from Professional Football