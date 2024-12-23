First in North America: Utica Unveils Vepe-Icepro Dasher Boards

December 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets announced today that the Adirondack Bank Center will provide a fan experience that no other arena in North America has ever delivered. The arena is now fitted with the Vepe-Icepro 360-degree digital dasher board system where LED panels are embedded in the dasher boards around the entire rink. The merging of first-class in-game presentation along with new opportunities to enhance partnership activation now resides in Utica, New York at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Utica Comets will first present the digital dasher boards when they play on Saturday, December 28th against the Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center.

"We are incredibly excited to be the first budling in North America to champion the Vepe 360 Degree LED Dasherboard system. These boards will not only enhance the fan experience at Utica City FC and Utica Comets games but will also create added value for our partners in their ability to create exciting new messaging at our games. We look forward to bringing these boards to life at our games next weekend," said Robert Esche, President, Mohawk Valley Garden

"We are thrilled to be partners of Adirondack Bank Center and Utica Comets and install the first NextGen LED dasher boards in North America there. Our customers in Europe have had great results in improving their game event," said Matti Karmala of Vepe-Icepro.

While discussing the Utica Comets and arena personnel, Karmala went onto say, "Meeting your team, we are convinced you will do a great job with the solution. Vepe-Icepro Ltd will be looking for new partners in North America now that we have Utica showcase up and running. We are proud and honored to collaborate with you!"

Vepe-Icepro the biggest ice hockey dasher board manufacturer in Europe and is a leading supplier of ice field equipment, ranging from practice halls to world-class arenas. With nearly 50 years of experience and a pioneering approach, they have redefined the perception of what a game experience should feel like, both for players and audiences.

Fans can be part of the historic night on Saturday, December 28th at the Adirondack Bank Center by purchasing tickets to the Utica Comets vs Rochester Americans game at 7:00 PM by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.