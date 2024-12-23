Free Screw City Youth Jerseys + $2 Beer & Soft Drinks this Friday

December 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The IceHogs return home to the BMO Center this Friday at 7 p.m. for a post-holiday showdown with the Iowa Wild! The game will be the third in this season's Screw City Series, presented by Hennig with media partners 95.3 The Bull & 104.9 The X. The IceHogs will wear their black and white Screw City "R" jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will get a free replica version of the Screw City jersey (available in youth sizes medium and extra large).

Friday is also the next $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X. At all Friday home games this season fans will also have a chance to bid on two unique jerseys not available anywhere else thanks to our friends at DASH and 104.9 The X. Visit The X table on the concourse to see which jerseys are up for auction this Friday.

It all leads to puck drop at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs clash with the Wild.

