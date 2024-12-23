William Wallinder Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled defenseman William Wallinder from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Wallinder, the 32nd overall pick by Detroit in 2020, has eight points (1-7-8) and two penalty minutes in 19 games with the Griffins this season. Last campaign, the 22-year-old showed 15 points (3-12-15) and 10 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games before adding three points (1-2-3) in nine postseason outings, reaching the Central Division Finals. Prior to coming to North America, the Solleftea, Sweden, native spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Rogle BK and accumulated 45 points (11-34-45), 16 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating in 97 appearances. In 2021-22, Wallinder was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all junior SHL players with 19 points (4-15-19) in 47 contests. At the national level, Wallinder won a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

