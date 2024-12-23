Less Than 200 Tickets Remain for December 28 Battle of Ontario Between Belleville and Toronto

BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League's Battle of Ontario has been a nail-biting affair through the first three games, and with the Belleville Sens set to meet the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) two more times before the calendar turns, the series has been drawing lots of attention.

Belleville will visit Toronto for the annual Boxing Day Classic at Scotiabank Arena for Round Four but then will return to CAA Arena for their fifth meeting of the season on December 28, 2024. The Senators already expect another sellout that night, announcing today that less than 200 tickets remain.

