Lehigh Valley's Olle Lycksell Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

December 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 22, 2024.

Lycksell recorded four goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating in two games for the Phantoms last week.

On Wednesday evening, Lycksell recorded an assist and then scored the game-winning overtime goal as Lehigh Valley rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat Providence, 4-3. Then on Friday, he notched his second career AHL hat trick, scoring three times in a span of 8:03 during the Phantoms' 7-2 win over Toronto. Lycksell was recalled after Friday's game and made his NHL season debut on Saturday, recording three shots in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime win against Columbus.

Lycksell leads the Phantoms with 15 assists and 24 points in 25 games for Lehigh Valley this season, and ranks first in the entire league with 103 shots on goal. A sixth-round selection by Philadelphia in the 2017 NHL Draft, the native of Oskarshamn, Sweden, has totaled 42 goals and 66 assists for 108 points in 116 games over three seasons with the Phantoms. He has also recorded one goal and five assists in 27 NHL contests with the Flyers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.