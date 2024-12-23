Belleville Sens Surge into Christmas with Split against Laval and Springfield

December 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators are officially on their (short) Holiday Break and could certainly use the rest.

The Sens get just four days off over Christmas and will recuperate as best they can after a physical and gritty defeat in Laval against the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on Friday, before a complete team effort in a win over the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) last Saturday.

The split week bumps Belleville back up to fifth in the American Hockey League North Division standings, one point up on the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and eight back of the Rocket, who jumped into first place this week.

Friday, December 20, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Laval Rocket - 2

A power play goal from Joshua Roy just over five minutes into the third period broke a 1-1 deadlock in Laval on Friday night, giving the host Rocket a narrow 2-1 regulation win over the visiting Belleville Senators. Max Guenette scored the only goal for Belleville, the 100th point of his AHL career, assisted by Jan Jenik in his first game back from a 16-game injury layoff. Mads Sogaard took the loss in net.

Saturday, December 21, 2024: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Springfield Thunderbirds - 2

The Belleville Senators are headed into the Holiday Break on a winning note, after a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues), who made their only visit to the CAA Arena during the 2024-25 season. Despite giving up the game's first goal, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Xavier Bourgault, Oskar Pettersson, Jan Jenik, and Stephen Halliday all scored for Belleville, while Malcolm Subban picked up his sixth win with a 21-save performance to send the Sens into the Holiday Break on a winning note.

Highlight of the Week:

Defenceman Max Guenette became the first Belleville Sens blueliner to hit the 100 AHL points plateau, snapping home his 20th career goal (and second of the season) off a nifty feed from Jan Jenik in Laval, for our latest Highlight of the Week.

Transactions:

Dec.19/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.23/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.23/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.23/24 - #35 - Leevi Merilainen (G) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 19 - #4 Jeremy Davies (D) (6th in AHL Defencemen Points)

Goals: 12 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-6th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 16 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) (T-7th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 7 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +13 - #21 Max Guenette (D) (T-5th in AHL +/-)

Penalty Minutes: 37 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Belleville Senators will have to make the most of their brief time off, as they're right back to action again on December 26, for the annual Boxing Day Classic against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs), at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto. The Battle of Ontario shifts back to Belleville on December 28, before the Sens send off 2024 by hosting the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils)

Thursday, December 26, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Toronto Marlies - 2:00 p.m. ET (Scotiabank Arena)

Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 3:00 p.m. ET (New Year's Eve Kids Countdown)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

