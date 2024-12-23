Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: December 23rd, 2024

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins split a home-and-home set over the weekend, with the road team prevailing in both. Following the back-to-back set, the Wolf Pack enter the holiday break with a record of 13-11-2-1.

Friday, December 20 th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (1-0 L): Tyler Pitlick's rebound goal 5:42 into the second period on Friday night stood as the lone tally for the Bruins in their 1-0 win over the Wolf Pack.

Pitlick batted in a rebound off a Billy Sweezey shot from the right-wing circle, giving him his seventh goal of the season. It was Pitlick's third goal against the Wolf Pack this season and his second game-winning goal in as many meetings.

Michael DiPietro improved to 3-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season, making 21 saves to collect the shutout.

Despite the loss, Dylan Garand was spectacular in net for the Wolf Pack. He made a career-high 43 saves and was named the game's first star.

Saturday, December 21 st, 2024, at Providence Bruins (4-2 W): Former Bruin Anton Blidh struck twice for the Wolf Pack on Saturday night to help the team collect just its second victory on the road this season.

Blidh opened the scoring 12:35 into the game, intercepting a clearing attempt before weaving to the front of the net and waiting out Brandon Bussi. Blidh's sixth goal of the season came unassisted.

Jaroslav Chmelaø extended the lead at 16:27, poking home his fourth goal of the season. With the club's second power play of the period coming toward an end, Adam Sýkora fired a shot from the right-wing circle that was blocked by Sweezey. Sýkora collected the loose puck after the shot block and chipped it toward the net, where Chmelaø found it and stuffed it home to make it a 2-0 game.

Vinni Lettieri got the Bruins on the board at 19:44, blasting home a one-timer from the left-wing circle on the power play.

Trevor Kuntar was assessed 14 penalty minutes after the horn sounded to end the first period, giving the Wolf Pack a power play to open period two. Just 82 seconds into the period, Bryce McConnell-Barker scored his fifth goal of the season to extend the lead to 3-1.

Patrick Brown's late power play marker made it a 3-2 game entering the third period, but the Wolf Pack were able to hold on thanks to three big penalty kills and seven saves from Louis Domingue.

Domingue made 30 saves to collect his fourth victory of the season.

Blidh then hit the empty net at 18:48, cementing the club's 13 th victory of the season.

Quick Hits:

With two goals on Saturday night, Blidh has matched his 2023-24 output with seven goals thus far.

McConnell-Barker's goal on Saturday night was the first game-winning goal of his professional career.

With two assists on Saturday night, forward Adam Sýkora now has eleven on the season. He recorded 15 assists in 66 games as a rookie during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, @ Springfield Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m., MassMutual Center)

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (6:00 p.m., XL Center)

