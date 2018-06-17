First Half Ends with Tough Loss

June 17, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - The first half of the season came to a close Sunday afternoon. The Asheville Tourists fell to the Augusta GreenJackets in ten innings by a score of 5-4. Asheville finished the first half with a 27-42 record and were 18-19 at home.

The Tourists were limited to only five hits in the game. Four of those five hits came off the bat of Taylor Snyder. After Augusta took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, Snyder pulled the Tourists even with a solo Home Run in the fourth.

Will Gaddis kept the GreenJackets in check with six innings pitched. Augusta scored three runs as soon as Gaddis was lifted from the game but Asheville had a comeback in the cards.

Bret Boswell plated two runs in the bottom of the second with a two-run triple. Asheville then leveled the scored when Snyder scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth.

The tenth inning started on a poor note for the Tourists. Augusta immediately scored their runner from second base on a fielding error. Asheville did manage to put runners at the corners with two outs in the bottom of the tenth; however, a strikeout ended the contest.

The Tourists will begin play in the second half of the season on Thursday night against the Greenville Drive. The game at Fluor Field will being at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.