Legends Wrap up First Half of Season with Rare Tie

June 17, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





STATE MUTUAL STADIUM (Rome, GA) - The Lexington Legends and Rome Braves met for the series finale in Rome, but due to unplayable conditions and lightning in the area, the game was called in the tenth inning with a score of 5-5.

The Legends plated their first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Sebastian Rivero grounded a double to left field to lead off the inning. He then moved to third on a ground out by Marten Gasparini. Ricky Aracena then grounded out, allowing Rivero to score and the Legends led, 1-0.

Lexington struck again in the top of the fourth. Rivero recorded his second hit of the game, a single down the left field line, then advanced to second when Gasparini drew a walk. With runners at first and second, Matt Morales lined a two-run single to center field, extending their lead, 3-0.

The Braves scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. William Contreras singled, but then was thrown out at second base on a force out hit by Derian Cruz. Cruz advanced to third on a double to left field by Justin Smith. Austin Bush sent a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Cruz to score and put Rome on the board, 3-1.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Seuly Matias singled to left field, then swiped second base. Dennicher Carrasco brought Matias home with an RBI single and the Legends extended their lead 4-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jefrey Ramos doubled for the Braves, then scored when the next batter, Contreras singled him home. Rome cut the lead down to 4-2 after the eighth.

Rome would then go and tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Luis Mejia singled back to the pitcher, Tad Ratliff then advanced to second when Drew Waters was walked. Riley Delgado singled to right field, scoring Mejia, moving Waters to second. Contreras brought home Waters with a single to center field, and the game was tied at four.

In the top of the tenth, Matt Morales was Lexington's Pace of Play Runner, starting at second base. Brewer Hicklen led off the inning with an RBI single to left field, and the Legends took the 5-4 lead.

Cruz was the Pace of Play Runner for the Braves in the bottom of the tenth inning. Lexington's Danny Hrbek intentionally walked Bush then walked Alan Crowley to load the bases. Waters then struck out swinging, but Cruz scored on a wild pitch by Hrbek, tying the game at five.

Following the All-Star Break, the Lexington Legends will be back at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on June 21 at 7:05 p.m. to face the Charleston RiverDogs.

