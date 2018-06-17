Drive Cap First Half with 4-1 Win over RiverDogs

Charleston, SC - Behind seven terrific innings for Durin O'Linger and several timely hits, the Greenville Drive finished the first half of the 2018 season with a bang in a 4-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday afternoon.

O'Linger (2-0) stymied the RiverDogs (33-35) all game long, as the right-hander allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

The Drive (25-44) offense provided O'Linger with all the support necessary in the top of the first inning, as Marino Campana lined a two-run double to left field off Deivi Garcia (0-1) to plate Ryan Fitzgerald, who singled, and Jordan Wren, who was hit by a pitch.

The only blemish against O'Linger came when Charleston received a two-out solo homer to right by Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the sixth.

Two more runs in the ninth provided the Drive with some insurance. Pedro Castellanos hit a one-out triple and came home on a single by Kervin Suarez to extend the lead to 3-1. Everlouis Lozada then laced a triple of his own to bring Suarez in to score.

Angel Padron finished Sunday's game off for Greenville with two scoreless innings to log his first save of the year.

Campana went 2-4 to lead the Drive offense.

The Drive will send six representatives to Tuesday's South Atlantic League All-Star Game in Greensboro, North Carolina. Manager Iggy Suarez will serve in the same role for the Southern Division, and he will be joined by pitchers Kutter Crawford, Devon Fisher and Denyi Reyes, outfielder Victor Acosta, and athletic trainer Phil Millan.

Following the All-Star Break, the Drive will return to Fluor Field on Thursday night to begin a three-game series with the Asheville Tourists, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

