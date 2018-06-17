GreenJackets End First Half in Style

Asheville, NC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, won 5-4 against the Asheville Tourists on Sunday Afternoon in 10 innings.

To start the game, Jason Bahr set the tone early. He ended his first half with another dominate performance that put the GreenJackets in a spot to pull off another victory. Bahr went six innings, giving up two hits and one run. He also struck out nine Tourists, which puts his total at 88 for the first half. That is second best in the South Atlantic League.

At the plate, Shane Matheny hit his second home run of the series to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Tourists tied the game at one in the bottom of the fourth inning, which stood until the seventh.

In that inning, Tyler Brown hit a RBI double into left field to score Shane Matheny and Ryan Kirby. This would was then followed by a Heliot Ramos double that scored Brown. After the Tourists put up two runs in the bottom of the inning, the score stood at 4-3 GreenJackets.

This lead would hold until the bottom of the ninth, when the Tourists tied the game a four to send the game to extra innings.

In the 10th inning, an error on shortstop Ryan Vilade gave the GreenJackets the go ahead run, as Logan Baldwin scored from second base. In the bottom of the inning, Franklin Van Gurp came on for the save, his fifth of the season.

The GreenJackets won the series 2-1 and ended the first half with a record of (37-31). After the All Star break, the GreenJackets will be home for a four game series against the Rome Braves starting on Thursday at 7:05 pm.

