First-Ever WNBA Game: FULL GAME: June 21, 1997

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







History etched and the game forever changed

Here's the first-ever WNBA game between the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks in full!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







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