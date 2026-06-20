First-Ever WNBA Game: FULL GAME: June 21, 1997
Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
History etched and the game forever changed
Here's the first-ever WNBA game between the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks in full!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
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