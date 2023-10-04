First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium
October 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Enjoy adult Trick or Treating (beer sampling), a Costume Contest, Halloween Movies on the Videoboard, Scary Music & More.
Pumpkins from the Paul Davis Pumpkin Carving Contest will also be on display and attendees can vote for their favorites! Each vote will cost $1 and will go back to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.
Ticket Options:
$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling, sampling glass & snacks.
$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.
https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/boos-brews- beer-fest-2023/
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from October 4, 2023
- First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium - Lancaster Barnstormers
- Dirty Birds' Dwight Smith Jr. Named Atlantic League All-Star - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Mendoza Named to Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team - York Revolution
- Two Barnstormers Named All-Stars - Lancaster Barnstormers
- Cabrera, Cottam and Marmolejos Named ALPB Postseason All-Stars - Spire City Ghost Hounds
- Atlantic League Names 2023 Postseason All-Star Team - AtL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.