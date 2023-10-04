First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Enjoy adult Trick or Treating (beer sampling), a Costume Contest, Halloween Movies on the Videoboard, Scary Music & More.

Pumpkins from the Paul Davis Pumpkin Carving Contest will also be on display and attendees can vote for their favorites! Each vote will cost $1 and will go back to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

Ticket Options:

$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling, sampling glass & snacks.

$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.

https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/boos-brews- beer-fest-2023/

