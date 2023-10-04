Mendoza Named to Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team
October 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release
(York, Pa.) - One day after naming him to its All-Defensive Team, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named the York Revolution's Drew Mendoza among the members of the 2023 Postseason All-Star Team. As voted on by the league's managers, these players represent the best players in the Atlantic League during the 2023 regular season.
Mendoza shares the first base honors with Lexington's Thomas Dillard. Mendoza was the ALPB's leading hitter in 2023 with a .346 average and league-high 41 doubles. Dillard topped the league with 39 homers and was tied for third in the league with 100 RBI.
2023 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team
C Kole Cottam, Spire City
1B Drew Mendoza, York & Thomas Dillard, Lexington
2B Shed Long, Jr., High Point & Melvin Mercedes, Lancaster
SS Angel Aguilar, Staten Island
3B Andretty Cordero, Lancaster
OF Leobaldo Cabrera, Spire City
OF Dwight Smith, Jr., Charleston
OF Ben Aklinski, High Point
DH Jose Marmolejos, Spire City
Starter Zach Mort, Gastonia
Reliever Jameson McGrane, High Point
Closer Ryan Dull, High Point
