Dirty Birds' Dwight Smith Jr. Named Atlantic League All-Star

October 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds' starting outfielder, Dwight Smith Jr., has been named to the 2023 Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star Team voted on by the league's managers and coaches.

In his first season in Charleston, Smith Jr. played 117 games and led the Dirty Birds with a .331 batting average, 142 hits, and 64 RBIs. In September, he made the 20/20 club with 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs for the season.

"Dwight was a beast on the field from the beginning to end," said Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "His blend of hitting, power, and speed was incredibly fun to watch all season long!"

Smith Jr. wrapped up the 2023 season as the recipient of the Dirty Birds' Most Valuable Player award after slashing .331/.426/.569 for the team. He spent his first season in Charleston after 10 years in the Blue Jays, Orioles, Reds and White Sox organizations and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017 for Toronto before playing with the Orioles in 2019.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

