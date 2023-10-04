Cabrera, Cottam and Marmolejos Named ALPB Postseason All-Stars

FREDERICK, MD - The Spire City Ghost Hounds and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) are excited to announce that Leobaldo Cabrera, Kole Cottam and Jose Marmolejos were named ALPB Post-Season All-Stars.

The trio were a part of history as the Ghost Hounds became the first ALPB team to have four players hit 25+ homeruns in a season (Cabrera-34, Cottam-30, Dedelow-26, and Marmolejos-28). Cabrera and Cottam became only the third pair of teammates to hit 30 homeruns in a season and the first duo to accomplish this feat since 2008.

"It is a rare feat that three players from an expansion team can make a huge impact in the Atlantic League and become All League All-Stars. Cottam, Cabrera and Marmolejos all were dynamic players who made huge contributions both offensively and defensively with the Spire City Ghost Hounds in 2023. All three are very deserving of All League honors and we hope to see all three get opportunities at a higher level for the 2024 season," said Ghost Hounds Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Cabrera led the Ghost Hounds this season with 34 homeruns and 100 runs batted in. His 34 homeruns were second best in the ALPB and he finished third in the league with 100 RBIs. Cabrera posted a .294 batting average and scored 91 runs, stole 20 bases, and drew 52 walks. He emerged as a team leader and consistently drove in runs in clutch situations this season. Cabrera was also honored by the Ghost Hounds as the team MVP for the 2023 season.

Cottam finished second on team this season with 30 homeruns. He drove in 75 runs, scored 65 runs, and drew 49 walks. Cottam received player of the month honors from the ALPB in July when he hit .379 with 10 homeruns, and 27 RBIs in 25 games. Cottam finished the season with a .290 batting average, ranking third on the Ghost Hounds.

Marmolejos led the Ghost Hounds with a .303 average this season and finished second on the team with 90 RBIs. His 28 homeruns were third best on the Ghost Hounds and he score 69 runs and drew 61 walks. Marmolejos delivered and proved to be a clutch player in late innings. His versatility in the field was an added advantage as he played multiple games at first base and in the outfield.

"All three of our Ghost Hounds players have played extremely well all season and truly deserve this recognition. Along with being a mid-season All-Star, Cabrera was our first ever team MVP. Both Marmolejos and Cottam also received in season recognition, and it is great to see that league as a whole honor these great players," said Ghost Hounds General Manager, Andrew Klein.

