Two Barnstormers Named All-Stars

Corner infielder Andretty Cordero and second baseman Melvin Mercedes were both named to the Atlantic League's season-end All-Star Team, it was announced today by league officials. Each of the ten member clubs submitted one ballot to name the squad.

Cordero, 26, led the league with 166 hits and 116 RBI with 40 doubles and 15 home runs. He led the Barnstormers with 38 tying or go ahead RBI and had the club's longest hitting streak of the season at 18 while switching between first and third base with duty as the designated hitter. The native of the Dominican Republic had 45 multiple-hit games during the regular season and drove in more than one run on 31 occasions. Cordero played in all but three games of the club's 124 contests during the season.

He became the first player in Atlantic League history to drive in 100 or more runs in consecutive seasons. Over his two years in Lancaster, Cordero has banged out 350 hits and driven home 234 runs in 252 games. The right-handed batter had played in the Texas Rangers organization before joining the Barnstormers.

"Cordero makes our team go," said manager Ross Peeples. "To watch him go out and compete on a daily basis has been fun to watch."

Mercedes, 31 had an all-around sensational season. He batted .328, led the league with a .444 on-base percentage and ranked among the top five in the league with 103 runs scored and 90

walks. He also stole 34 bases on the year in his second straight productive season as a Barnstormer.

In 2022, Mercedes batted .294 while belting 12 homers, driving in 72 and scoring 105 runs.

The versatile switch hitting infielder from The Bronx first joined the Barnstormers in 2019 but was injured for large portions of his first two seasons.

"Mercedes is fantastic in the leadoff spot. He simply does a great job," said Peeples. "I think he is one of the better overall players in our league. He's our leader on the field. He makes us go and keeps us loose."

