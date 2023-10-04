Atlantic League Names 2023 Postseason All-Star Team

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2023 Postseason All-Star Team. Voted on by the league's managers and coaches, these players represent the best players in the Atlantic League during the recently completed 2023 campaign.

This year's squad has just one repeat member from 2022 in Lancaster third baseman Andretty Cordero. However, three players from the Red, White & Blue All-Defensive Team were also named to the Postseason All-Star Team. In addition, four honorees from the 2023 Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star Team also received postseason recognition.

Cordero, who has helped lead the Barnstormers to back-to-back ALPB Championships, is the third baseman on the 2023 squad after earning honors at first base in 2022. Cordero led the league with 116 RBI and became one of only two players in league history with multiple 100-RBI seasons.

Joining Codero in the infield is Staten Island shortstop Angel Aguilar who hit .324 for the FerryHawks with 23 homers and 74 RBI. There were two ties, both on the right side of the infield. York's Drew Mendoza and Lexington's Thomas Dillard share honors at first base. Mendoza was the ALPB's leading hitter in 2023 with a .346 average and league-high 41 doubles. Dillard topped the league with 39 homers and was tied for third in the league with 100 RBI.

There was also a tie at second base between High Point's Shed Long, Jr. and Lancaster's Melvin Mercedes. Long, Jr. hit .307 during the season with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. Mercedes led all ALPB second basemen with a .328 average, along with 30 doubles, eight homers and 57 RBI while leading the ALPB with a .444 on-base percentage.

Spire City's Kole Cottam was named the catcher on the All-Star squad. Cottam hit 30 homers and was second in the league with a .578 slugging percentage.

The outfield consists of three players who each had at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases. Spire City's Leobaldo Cabrera was second in the league with 34 homers while adding 20 stolen bases and a .294 average. Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr. had 22 homers and 24 thefts to go with a .331 batting average. High Point's Ben Aklinski hit .286 with 24 homers, 102 RBI and 31 stolen bases.

Jose Marmolejos of Spire City was named the Designated Hitter on the All-Star Team. The MLB veteran hit .303 with 28 homers and 90 RBI in 2023.

The pitching staff includes starter Zach Mort of Gastonia, reliever Jameson McGrane of High Point and closer Ryan Dull, also of High Point. Mort was second in the league in wins with a 13-3 record and led all pitchers with 147 strikeouts while helping the Honey Hunters to the South Division Championship and a berth in the League Championship Series. McGrane was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA mostly in middle relief, earning 14 holds and three saves while striking out 67 in 45.1 innings. Dull tied for the league lead with 18 saves, converting 18 of 19 save opportunities. Over 45 innings, he struck out 60 and walked 11.

Dillard, Long, Jr., Cabrera and Dull were all members of the 2023 Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star Team. Mendoza, Mercedes and Long, Jr. each were honored on the All-Defensive team as well.

2023 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team

C Kole Cottam, Spire City

1B Drew Mendoza, York & Thomas Dillard, Lexiington

2B Shed Long, Jr. High Point & Melvin Mercedes, Lancaster

SS Angel Aguilar, Staten Island

3B Andretty Cordero, Lancaster

OF Leobaldo Cabrera, Spire City

OF Dwight Smith, Jr., Charleston

OF Ben Aklinski, High Point

DH Jose Marmolejos, Spire City

Starter Zach Mort, Gastonia

Reliever Jameson McGrane, High Point

Closer Ryan Dull, High Point

