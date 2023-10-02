Mike Dunn Receives Ray Cipperly Groundskeeper of the Year Award

FREDERICK, MD - The Spire City Ghost Hounds and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) are excited to announce that Ghost Hounds Head Groundskeeper, Mike Dunn, has been awarded the Ray Cipperly Groundskeeper of the Year Award by the ALPB. This award is voted on by league managers and front office executives and marks the first time Dunn has received field of the year award.

"I am honored to win this award," said Dunn. "The grounds crew and I put in a lot of hard work this year to keep the playing surface in great shape for 88 games, and it is nice to be recognized for all the time and effort we put in. I would like to thank all the managers and players in the Atlantic League for their cooperation and recognition of our hard work. In addition, I would like to thank all the members of the grounds crew for their dedication to the job, as well as the front office for all the help they provided this year."

Dunn has 27 years of professional experience and will be entering his seventh season with the Frederick Keys in 2024. Prior to joining the Keys and Ghost Hounds, Dunn was a valued member of the Sports Field Division with the Brickman Group. He also worked for Cooperstown All Star Village and the Detroit Tigers honing his craft early in his career.

"Mike's work on the field is a testament to who he is. Despite having been given the challenge of 88 home games between two leagues in 2023, he never wavered in his abilities and provided players from all teams the best possible playing field throughout the 2023 Atlantic League season. We're extremely lucky to have a head grounds keeper of his caliber in Frederick," said Ghost Hounds General Manager, Andrew Klein.

