Reynolds, Clipper Magazine Stadium Lauded

October 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Lancaster Barnstormers president and general manager Mike Reynolds has been named as the Joe Klein Executive of the Year by his peers in the Atlantic League.

In addition, Clipper Magazine Stadium, the three-time Partner League Ballpark of the Year from Ballpark Digest, was named the league's ballpark of the year by teams and executives.

Reynolds joined the Barnstormers in the fall of 2016 and embarked on new ticket sales initiatives. He has overseen the increase of usage of Clipper Magazine Stadium throughout the entire year, including guiding the operation through the Covid pandemic of 2020 and the return to normalcy over the last three years.

He talks about his proudest achievement.

"For the first time in all my years in this business, I went into a season with the same front office staff that ended the previous year," Reynolds says. "It speaks volumes about the culture we have in Lancaster."

Reynolds has guided the Barnstormers back from the depths of the pandemic as well. Attendance has increased 34% from the 2021 season and nine percent over last year. Many of the non-baseball events, such as the Christmas Spirit Light Show, have been created during Reynolds' tenure.

"Mike's leadership is widely admired by his counterparts throughout the league," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "His contributions to the Barnstormers have been evident as the team has prospered since his arrival. His quiet, modest demeanor masks a fierce competitive will to succeed. He is an inspiration to his teammates, his family and everyone he meets."

Clipper Magazine Stadium, which opened in 2005, remains a model facility in the industry. Its features like the Silverball Arcade and the Broken Bat Deck make it a tremendous venue for baseball and non-baseball events. As for baseball, it has great sightlines from everywhere, an upgraded sound system and the gigantic video board towering above the berm in left center field.

It is utilized throughout the year, having hosted a Beatles tribute concert this past Saturday with an RV Show coming up in October. Once again, this Christmas season, the Light Show and Christmas Tree Lane will play a role in the Lancaster area's holiday celebrations.

The facility at 650 North Prince Street also serves as the central location for numerous charity events, hosting the Rep. Sturla backpack giveaway this summer and a number of nights for Goodwill donations among several others.

It's an honor to have our peers recognize Clipper Magazine Stadium as the Ballpark of the Year," said Reynolds. "Our whole organization takes a ton of pride in keeping our venue top notch - from the field to the hospitality spaces and exterior landscaping. City officials, our ownership, management and entire organization work at keeping Clipper Magazine Stadium updated and work at making improvements for uniformed personnel and fans at our games. We want everyone's experience to be the best it can be."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.