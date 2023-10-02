2023 Barnstormers Championship Celebration Set

October 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







What: A Welcome Home Celebration for the 2023 Atlantic League Champion Lancaster Barnstormers

When: 5:30pm, Monday, October 2, 2023

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

Who: Manager Ross Peeples and Broadcaster Dave Collins will discuss Lancaster's back-to-back titles. A limited number of players may be on hand as well.

The Lancaster community is invited to join us for a brief celebration of the Lancaster Barnstormers' fourth Atlantic League title, captured on Sunday afternoon with a 7-1 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters in Game Five of the best-of-five series.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 2, 2023

2023 Barnstormers Championship Celebration Set - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.