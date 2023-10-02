York Revolution Receives Atlantic League's Outstanding Community Service Award

(York, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced today that the York Revolution has earned the league's Outstanding Community Service Award for 2023.

Revealed in the league's annual postseason administrative awards announcement, the Outstanding Community Service Award is presented to the team within in the league that "consistently cultivates goodwill throughout its community."

It in its release, the league stated the following:

"The York Revolution was involved in multiple activities that brought the team and community together. Overall, the Revolution raised more than $100,000 for the community in 2023, including 50/50 raffles and a ticket fundraiser partnership program that benefitted hundreds of youth sports teams, church groups, and various other youth groups. The club also raised money through the Brooks Robinson Golf Classic, jersey auctions, community donations, and other fundraisers. In addition, WellSpan Park was certified by KultureCity as a Sensory Inclusive Venue, making it the only minor league ballpark in Pennsylvania to have earned such a designation."

Revolution President Eric Menzer said the team was honored by the recognition and grateful as always to York Revolution fans for making such support of the local community possible.

Below are more details on the community-benefiting initiatives that earned the Revolution the 2023 honor:

$40,000 of the $100,000 went to the team's 2023 Presenting Partner Give Local York through 50/50 raffles conducted during each game, jersey auctions, and other fundraising tools.

The Revolution returned another $45,000 to the York community through its ticket fundraiser partnership program. Hundreds of youth sports teams, church groups, school bands and choruses, cheerleading squads, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops, and other non-profits benefitted from the partnership.

The Revs raised another $10,000 for the YMCA of York's Strong Kids program and York City Little League through their flagship team fundraiser, the Brooks Robinson Golf Classic presented by Shipley Energy.

Revolution jersey auctions, community donations, and other fundraisers also put more than $10,000 of the team's revenue back into the community, benefitting groups such as Children's Miracle Network, the Rodney Miller Scholarship Fund, Pink Power, the William Penn High School art department, the SPCA, the York Literacy Council, Bartz Brigade, and Hospice and Community Care.

The team's Hunger Free Thursday promotion presented by Member's First Credit Union, which rewarded fans with tickets for nonperishable food donations, gathered more than a ton of food for the York County Food Bank. It was the fourth time the team has run the food drive promotion.

WellSpan Park was certified by KultureCity as a Sensory Inclusive Venue, making it the only Atlantic League ballpark and minor league ballpark in Pennsylvania to have earned such a designation.

