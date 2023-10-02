Atlantic League Announces 2023 Postseason Awards

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced its postseason administrative awards for the 2023 season.

Joe Klein Executive of the Year

(Presented to the person who has made outstanding contributions to the club/league through continued operating excellence.)

Mike Reynolds, Lancaster Barnstormers

Mike Reynolds has overseen back-to-back Atlantic League Championship performances from the Barnstormers as they claimed the 2022 and 2023 League Championships. Reynolds joined the Barnstormers in the fall of 2016 and embarked on new ticket sales initiatives. He has overseen the increase of usage of Clipper Magazine Stadium throughout the entire year, including guiding the operation through the Covid pandemic of 2020 and the return to normalcy over the last three years. Reynolds has guided the Barnstormers back from the depths of the pandemic as well. Attendance has increased 34% from the 2021 season and nine percent over last year. Reynolds was also named the ALPB Executive of the Year in 2019.

Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence

(Given to the club that demonstrates extraordinary promotional impact throughout the Atlantic League season.)

Charleston Dirty Birds

The Dirty Birds' promotional calendar featured Friday night giveaways and multiple identities to increase attendance by nearly 27,000 fans in 2023. The club played as the Charleston Pepperoni Rolls as an alternate identity to embrace a West Virginia staple and as the Pajaros Sucios de Charleston to embrace the Latin Culture of the area. The club also held its fourth annual African American Heritage Night and its first Women Making a Difference Night.

Promotion of the Year

(Awarded for an event of unique impact; an original or imaginative recreation of an event that is likely to be imitated.)

Staten Island Ferry Hawks

In collaboration with the iconic NYC-based Wu-Tang Clan, the FerryHawks transformed into the Shaolin Hawks with stunning black and yellow alternate jerseys that paid homage to the group's can't miss logo. Frontman RZA was in attendance as a portion of the proceeds supported his sister's local foundation, the Children's Literacy Society, just in time for NYC school going back into session. Local reporters, radio, and influencers found interest in what was a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the rap group.

On top of many celebrations throughout the season, the Dirty Birds' promotional calendar also included Tuesday Baseball Bingo, Winning Scratch off Wednesdays, Dollar Beer Thursdays, and MegaBlast Fireworks every Saturday night. In-game promotions featured knocker balls, t-shirt cannon shoots, various races for young attendees, spelling bees, hat shuffles, and the helium half-inning.

This Charleston's second consecutive Ken Shepard Award, having also won in 2022.

Mascot of the Year

(Awarded to a club character with exceptional value to the team, its community and/or marketing efforts with fans.)

QuackerJack, Long Island Ducks

QuackerJack, who is proudly sponsored by Northwell Health-South Shore University Hospital, remained dedicated to interacting with the Long Island community, visiting schools, hospitals, businesses, parades, charity events and much more in Nassau and Suffolk County. QJ has been voted as the "Best Long Island Sports Mascot" 13 times in the annual "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

This mark's QuackerJack's third Mascot of the Year award, having also won the honor in 2015 and 2017.

Ballpark of the Year

(Recognizes the ALPB venue exemplifying the values of customer service, cleanliness, and overall hospitality and ambience.)

Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster Barnstormers

Clipper Magazine Stadium, which opened in 2005, remains a model facility in the industry. Its features like the Silverball Arcade and the Broken Bat Deck make it a tremendous venue for baseball and non-baseball events. As for baseball, it has great sightlines from everywhere, an upgraded sound system and the gigantic video board towering above the berm in left center field.

The ballpark is utilized throughout the year, having hosted a Beatles tribute concert last month with an RV Show scheduled for later this month. Once again, this Christmas season, the Light Show and Christmas Tree Lane will play a role in the Lancaster area's holiday celebration. The facility also serves as the central location for numerous charity events, hosting the Rep. Sturla backpack giveaway this summer and a number of nights for Goodwill donations among several others.

Clipper Magazine Stadium was also named the Ballpark of the Year by the Atlantic League in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Ray Cipperly Groundskeeper of the Year

(Awarded to the club groundskeeper and crew who consistently provide a superior playing surface and environment.)

Spire City Ghost Hounds

Mike Dunn and his groundskeeping team rose above the challenges of managing two teams this season to provide a superior playing surface. While hosting 48 home games for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and 40 home games for the MLB Draft League, Dunn excelled at maintaining the newly installed bluegrass turf at Nymeo Field. The players were provided a well-kept and playable field all summer long.

Outstanding Community Service Award

(Awarded to the team that consistently cultivates goodwill throughout its community).

York Revolution

The York Revolution were involved in multiple activities that brought the team and community together. Overall, the Revolution raised more than $100,000 for the community in 2023 including 50/50 raffles, a ticket fundraiser partnership program that benefitted hundreds of youth sports teams, church groups and various other youth groups. The club also raised money through the Brooks Robinson Golf Classic, jersey auctions, community donations and other fundraisers. In addition, WellSpan Park was certified by KultureCity as a Sensory Inclusive Venue, making it the only minor league ballpark in Pennsylvania to have earned such a designation.

