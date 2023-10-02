QuackerJack Named Atlantic League Mascot of the Year

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced the winners of its Front Office and Administrative Awards. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been selected as the 2023 Mascot of the Year.

QuackerJack, who is proudly sponsored by Northwell Health-South Shore University Hospital, remained dedicated to interacting with the Long Island community, visiting schools, hospitals, businesses, parades, charity events and much more in Nassau and Suffolk County. QJ has been voted as the "Best Long Island Sports Mascot" 13 times in the annual "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

QuackerJack receives the league honor for the third time, having previously been voted Mascot of the Year in 2015, the inaugural installment of the award, and 2017. QJ continues to be the face of the Long Island Ducks organization and remains a focal point of the team's marketing and community efforts. In 2023, the lovable mascot cheered the Ducks on to their 16th playoff berth in franchise history along with over 300,000 fans, the highest attendance among all MLB Partner League teams.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

